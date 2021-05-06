EU Plans Centralized Database Of AML Weaknesses At Firms

Law360, London (May 6, 2021, 3:56 PM BST) -- Europe's banking watchdog proposed rules on Thursday that will create a central database to list weaknesses detected at individual financial companies across the bloc, in a bid to help national regulators improve their fight against money laundering. The European Banking Authority launched a consultation on the registry, which it said would be a key tool to coordinate and monitor the fight against illicit cash across the bloc. Lawmakers handed strengthened powers to the EBA in 2019, which allow it to collect information on money laundering from national regulators and develop common standards in the fight against the flow of dirty money....

