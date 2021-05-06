The Term: Goodbye Arguments, Opinion Season Is Upon Us

This Week
S2, E29: Goodbye Arguments,
Opinion Season Is Upon Us
Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.
In its final oral argument on Tuesday, the Supreme Court grilled the government over its "late" change of position in a case over sentencing relief for certain crack offenders. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett wanted to know why the U.S. Department of Justice decided to adopt a new reading of the First Step Act to include such offenders.
For the main segment this week, the hosts list the opinions that they are on the lookout for as the justices put arguments behind them and focus on resolving the more than 30 cases awaiting decisions.
Natalie focuses on a child slavery lawsuit against Nestle and Cargill that poses novel questions about corporate liability for human rights abuses abroad.
Jimmy takes a look at the consequential LGBTQ rights battle in Fulton v. Philadelphia over whether the city violated the First Amendment when it cut ties with a Catholic foster care agency over its refusal to work with same-sex parents. And he previews the court's decision on whether to strike down the entirety of the Affordable Care Act.
