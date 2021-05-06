Adtalem GC Who Led Diverse Staff On $1.5B Deal Resigns

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Adtalem Global Education Inc.'s general counsel, who had received widespread acclaim among his peers last year for staffing a team entirely with African American and female corporate lawyers for the educator's $1.5 billion acquisition of Walden University, has left the company, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Chaka Patterson, who joined Adtalem in 2018, resigned from his position as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary on April 30, according to the SEC filing from the same date. The company said associate general counsel Larry Bachman has taken over Patterson's position until it finds...

