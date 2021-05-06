Florida's New Vote-By-Mail Restrictions Hit With Multiple Suits

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Minutes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday that curbs mail-in voting and increases voter identification requirements, the state drew legal challenges from the NAACP, the League of Women Voters and others who claim the new law disproportionately impacts Black, Latino and disabled voters' ability to cast a ballot. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday that curbs mail-in voting and limits the use of ballot drop boxes, which were used during the 2020 general election. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) The Florida NAACP, Disability Rights Florida and Common Cause said S.B. 90 "illegally and unconstitutionally burdens the right to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS