17 New Immigration Judges Largely Held Prior Gov't Roles

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The first group of 17 immigration judges to begin working under the Biden administration includes eight former prosecutors, seven attorneys who counseled U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and two who were most recently private practitioners, according to a Thursday announcement. The U.S. Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review released the names and biographies of a total of 17 judges, who all started in their new roles in April. Thirteen of the judges were appointed by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, two were chosen by former Attorney General William Barr, who resigned in December, and former acting attorneys general Jeffrey...

