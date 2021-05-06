10x Launches Patent Suit Against NanoString

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- 10x Genomics has launched a suit in Delaware federal court making patent infringement claims against NanoString Technologies Inc. over products relating to molecular profiling technology. In a Thursday complaint, 10x Genomics Inc., which called itself a sequencing technology innovator, alleged that NanoString's GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and related products infringe the patents owned and licensed by fellow plaintiff Prognosys Biosciences Inc. 10x says it is the sole licensee of those patents. "NanoString makes, uses, sells, offers to sell, exports and/or imports in the United States products, services and components that have been and are used to infringe one or more claims...

