Group Says Stalled Plan On Penn. Sewage Needs Action

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- An environmental group asked to intervene in a federal court suit over Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, sewage overflows and said in a proposed new complaint that officials must be forced to finally make significant efforts to comply with the law. The Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association asked Thursday to step in to the 6-year-old case so it could file new claims, saying a 2015 consent decree has failed to force meaningful change and it's necessary to establish deadlines to force the system into compliance with the Clean Water Act and other laws. The group says the city and Capital Region Water, or CRW, which handles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS