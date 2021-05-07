Fed. Circ. Backs Bracco Patent Losses At ITC, PTAB

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Bracco Diagnostics has failed to convince the Federal Circuit to undo losses it suffered at both the U.S. International Trade Commission and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in patent disputes with Jubilant DraxImage. In a pair of one-line orders, a three-judge panel of appellate court judges on Thursday affirmed an ITC order that three Bracco Diagnostics patents were unenforceable, and additionally backed a PTAB finding that two other patents were unpatentable. The judges did not give any reasoning behind their decisions. The ITC case involves numerous claims in U.S. Patent Nos. 9,184,826; 9,750,869; and 9,750,870 that cover a type of...

