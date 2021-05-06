Lin Wood Says Judge 'Abused' Power By Taking Him Off Case

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Controversial attorney L. Lin Wood told the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday that a state trial court "abused its discretion" by revoking his temporary admission in a First State defamation case involving onetime Trump administration adviser Carter Page. In a 34-page brief, the Delaware firm representing Wood in his appeal of Superior Court Judge Craig A. Karsnitz's January decision to revoke his pro hac vice, or temporary, admission in the case, argued the trial court acted unfairly in booting him off the case. The decision also damaged Wood's standing in other cases, the filing said. "The Superior Court abused its discretion...

