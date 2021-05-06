St. Croix Refinery Will Restore Air Monitors After Violation

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- An oil refinery on St. Croix has agreed to restart its air quality monitoring program after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the facility violated the Clean Air Act. Limetree Bay Energy said Wednesday it has begun repairing and restoring five monitoring stations across St. Croix, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands, and will start using them as soon as possible. On Monday, the EPA said the company violated the Clean Air Act by failing to operate the sulfur dioxide monitors located in and around Christiansted. The agency said Limetree Bay could be liable for civil penalties associated with the violation....

