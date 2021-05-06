Alex Oh Lawyers Up In Exxon Case After Brief SEC Stint

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Alex Oh, the corporate defense attorney who resigned as head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division less than one week after achieving the coveted post, has hired the president of the D.C. Bar to back her in the ongoing Exxon Mobil Corp. human rights case that is seen as the likely impetus for her abrupt SEC departure. A notice filed Thursday in D.C. district court indicates that Geoffrey Klineberg, a partner with Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Frederick PLLC, has entered an appearance to represent Oh with "respect to sanctions issues" in the Exxon case. Klineberg focuses his...

