Industry Groups Say Feds Flubbed Oil & Gas Survey Analysis

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The American Petroleum Institute accused the National Marine Fisheries Service of overestimating the harm to marine mammals that oil- and gas-related seismic testing in the Gulf of Mexico will cause, arguing that bad science imposed overly stringent restrictions on the activity. API as well as the International Association for Geophysical Contractors said in a Louisiana federal court complaint on Thursday that the government's decision to err on the side of overestimating harm to mammals like dolphins is bad science that doesn't accurately assess the harm of geophysical surveys that use air guns to probe for oil and gas deep beneath the...

