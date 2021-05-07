Investment Cos. Push Back On Property Fund Notice Periods

Law360, London (May 7, 2021, 1:57 PM BST) -- Britain's investment funds have pushed back against proposals to introduce mandatory notice periods for withdrawing from open-ended funds in an attempt to avoid liquidity problems, the finance regulator said on Friday. The Financial Conduct Authority said that fund managers, wealth managers and other members of the investment sector expressed concerns through a public consultation process over the watchdog's plan to introduce notice periods of between 90 and 180 days on investments in open-ended property funds. The public consultation ran from August 2020 and closed on Nov. 3. "Stakeholders raised concerns around the operational challenges for fund managers and other firms, in particular...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS