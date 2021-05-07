FCA To Keep Pension Transfer Advice In Spotlight Until 2022

Law360, London (May 7, 2021, 2:53 PM BST) -- Britain's financial watchdog said on Friday it will continue an ongoing review into pension transfer guidance issued by financial advisers until early next year. The Financial Conduct Authority said it would continue until the first quarter of 2022 its detailed scrutiny and enforcement work, which is "aimed at redressing previous unsuitable advice." Regulators are concerned that poor advice has prompted people to put their money into high-risk investment plans, where savings are often eroded by high fees. Alongside a set of new regulations meant to drive up standards for the sector, it has been looking at examples of advice provided to consumers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS