Pensions Lobby Warns Of 'Disconnect' On Climate Reporting

Law360, London (May 7, 2021, 2:22 PM BST) -- Pension plans may be hindered in their attempts to follow climate reporting regulations when they come into force later this year, because of a "disconnect" in the rules by which listed companies are bound, a trade organization said Friday. The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association said that efforts to push retirement schemes into being more transparent over the environmental impact of their investments may "ultimately fail" because of different sets of regulation for U.K.-listed companies. The association was responding to a Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy consultation on making climate-related financial disclosures mandatory for listed companies, large private enterprises...

