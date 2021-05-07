Insurers' Risk Levels Broadly Stable, EU Watchdog Says

Law360, London (May 7, 2021, 4:42 PM BST) -- The level of risk faced by insurance businesses is generally stable, except for those affected by the economy, according to Europe's regulator for the sector. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority's summary of information, released Thursday, indicated that economic risks remain high. Forecasts for GDP growth and inflation are optimistic, but the unemployment rate for the main geographical areas, which includes the U.S., the EU, the U.K. and Switzerland, remains high and the fiscal balance is also negative, it said. The regulator's summary outlined key vulnerabilities and risks in the European Union's insurance sector in the last three months of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS