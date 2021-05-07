Kirkland, Wilson Rep Energy Storage Co.'s $1.1B SPAC Deal

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Energy storage technology company ESS Tech said Friday that it plans to go public at a nearly $1.1 billion valuation through a merger with a blank-check company focused on environmental sustainability, with guidance from Kirkland and Wilson Sonsini. Once the merger with ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. closes, Oregon-headquartered Ess Tech Inc. will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GWH," according to a statement from the companies. ESS specializes in iron flow batteries, according to Friday's release. Founded in 2011, the company's mission is to develop long-lasting, environmentally friendly energy storage options. Its batteries are made using iron,...

