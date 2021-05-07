Greenspoon Marder To Hand Out Special Bonuses

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP on Friday became the latest U.S. law firm to announce special bonuses for lawyers and staffers. Greenspoon Marder said in a statement that the bonuses would go to associates, counsel and staff in "appreciation" for their work during the pandemic. The firm declined to disclose the bonus figures for its employees, only noting that they will vary by position. "The pandemic interrupted businesses across the globe, but we are proud of our firm's resiliency and ability to maintain excellent client service throughout the disruption," Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder, said in a statement. "We are thrilled...

