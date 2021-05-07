Apple Gets PTAB To Review Patent In 'Red Squiggly' Line Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review several claims of a database patent that Apple stands accused of infringing with its products' "red squiggly" line spellcheck feature. The board on Thursday granted Apple's request to institute inter partes review of Sentius International LLP's U.S. Patent No. 7,672,985. The tech giant says 42 claims of the intellectual property licensing company's patent are obvious based on a combination of prior art. "Based on the evidence available on the preliminary record, Apple has demonstrated a reasonable likelihood of success in showing that at least one of the challenged claims of the...

