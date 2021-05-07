Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Gets PTAB To Review Patent In 'Red Squiggly' Line Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review several claims of a database patent that Apple stands accused of infringing with its products' "red squiggly" line spellcheck feature.

The board on Thursday granted Apple's request to institute inter partes review of Sentius International LLP's U.S. Patent No. 7,672,985. The tech giant says 42 claims of the intellectual property licensing company's patent are obvious based on a combination of prior art.

"Based on the evidence available on the preliminary record, Apple has demonstrated a reasonable likelihood of success in showing that at least one of the challenged claims of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!