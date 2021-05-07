CBP's 'Misleading' Statements Keep Broker Exam Suit Alive

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade refused on Friday to toss a lawsuit from a Nebraska man challenging the failing grade on his customs broker exam, finding that "misleading" statements from the government caused the man to file his complaint late. Judge Timothy Reif said that while Byungmin Chae brought his suit long after the 60-day deadline to challenge a broker exam, he did so because he was given misleading information on at least two occasions while disputing his test results at the administrative level before U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The government moved to toss Chae's complaint as tardy, but...

