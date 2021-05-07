5th Circ. Rips Texas Judge For Hostility Toward DOJ Attys

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit issued yet another scathing opinion rebuking U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes, saying a sentencing decision he made against an ISIS supporter was "biased" and "packed with hostile remarks against the government and its attorneys." In a Thursday opinion, the panel decided that Asher Abid Khan would be resentenced by another judge because Judge Hughes had a "fixed and inflexible view of the case" that resulted in a below-guidelines sentence for Khan. This is the second time in this case that Judge Hughes' sentencing was rejected on appeal by the government. "He repeatedly indicated that government attorneys, especially those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS