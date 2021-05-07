Fed's Hsu Officially Lined Up As Acting OCC Chief

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 10:59 AM EDT) -- The Biden administration has confirmed that it plans to install a new acting chief at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, announcing that Michael Hsu will be taking over starting Monday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that she is designating Hsu, a bank supervision official at the Federal Reserve, to become first deputy comptroller at the OCC, where he will then assume the role of acting comptroller of the national bank regulator. Hsu will be replacing longtime OCC career employee Blake Paulson as the interim leader of the agency. Paulson, who has served as acting comptroller...

