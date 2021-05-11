USPTO Grants US Patent No. 11,000,000

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued its 11 millionth patent Tuesday, the fastest the agency has hit a million-patent milestone in U.S. patenting history. U.S. Patent No. 11,000,000 covers a method for delivering, positioning and repositioning a prosthetic heart valve device. It was issued to co-inventors Saravana B. Kumar and Jason S. Diedering of Minnesota-based 4C Medical Technologies Inc., according to the USPTO. "This momentous benchmark is a reminder of the remarkable and enduring tradition of American innovation that has driven our nation forward for generations," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement. The announcement comes less...

