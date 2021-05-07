Canadian AI Customer Service Co. Valued At $1.2B In Series C

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Canadian automated customer service startup Ada announced Friday that it's now valued at $1.2 billion following a $130 million Series C round led by Spark Capital with advice from LaBarge Weinstein. Headquartered in Toronto, Ada has developed an artificial intelligence platform for customer service that allows companies to personalize their chatbots to "give automated messaging a human touch," according to its website. Customers include Zoom, Facebook, Mailchimp and Shopify. The fundraise announced Friday brings the company's total funding to $200 million, according to a press release. It featured Tiger Global Management, as well as return investors Accel, Bessemer Venture Partners, FirstMark, Version...

