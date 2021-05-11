Arent Fox Adds Ex-Cooley Atty To Partnership In DC

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Arent Fox LLP has continued to grow its partnership with the addition of an alumnus of both Cooley LLP and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Jonathan P. Bagg has joined the firm's corporate and securities practice in its Washington, D.C., office and started in the new role April 19. Bagg is already playing a role in the group's continued growth, recruiting associates with debt finance expertise, he told Law360 on Tuesday. He also brought a substantial book of business to the firm with him, and anticipates having plenty on his plate. "I would much rather be busy than idle," he said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS