DOJ, SEC Probing Geothermal Co. Bribery Claims

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Federal investigators are investigating a short-seller's claims that geothermal company Ormat Technologies unethically courted power players in key markets around the world to secure favorable treatment and energy contracts. In a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Ormat said the company is "providing information as requested by the SEC and Department of Justice related to the [short-seller's] claims" on the heels of the short-seller's March 1 report accusing the company of cultivating improper relationships with politicians and bureaucrats in countries including Kenya, Guatemala and Honduras. Ormat also noted that the day after the short-seller's report was...

