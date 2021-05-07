Colo. Rebuffs Recruiters' Concerns Over Equal Pay Law

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Colorado law aimed at narrowing the pay gap doesn't interrupt interstate commerce and should survive an attempt by a recruiters trade association to invalidate parts of the statute, the state argued in a brief in federal court. In a court-ordered supplemental brief filed Thursday, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment argued that the Rocky Mountain Association of Recruiters hadn't sufficiently shown that the state's Equal Pay for Equal Work Act violated the federal commerce clause by interfering in interstate commerce. "If plaintiff's theory is that the law unduly burdens the interstate labor market, it must show not that its...

