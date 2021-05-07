DC Circ. Probes Whether FDA Rule Treats Cigar Biz Unfairly

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday questioned the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's rationale for a rule under the Tobacco Control Act that cigar makers claim sets an unrealistic timetable for premarket reviews of cigar and pipe tobacco products. Industry groups want the judges to overturn a lower court's refusal to vacate the 2016 rule's mandate to submit "substantial equivalence" reports for premium cigars. They contend the FDA did not provide enough guidance to cigar makers on how to comply and set an unreasonable September 2020 deadline that will likely cause an FDA backlog. All cigar and pipe tobacco products marketed since...

