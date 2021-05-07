China-Based Taco Bell Operator Blasts SEC Audit Proposal

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The operator of Taco Bell and KFC restaurants in China is among a trio of Chinese corporations blasting a pending U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rule that aims to delist U.S.-listed companies if they haven't been audited up to Public Company Accounting Oversight Board standards. Established under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, or HFCAA, the pending rule issued March 24 targets U.S. exchange-listed firms that the PCAOB is unable to fully inspect because of a "position taken" by foreign authorities. While the rule carries implications for securities issuers globally, it is seen as an attempt to clamp down on Chinese...

