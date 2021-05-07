Boar's Head Made Illegal Promises To Deter Union, NLRB Says

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board signed off on an agency judge's finding that Boar's Head Provisions Co. Inc. violated federal labor law when the meat supplier promised workers benefits if they decided not to unionize. A three-member panel said Thursday that Administrative Law Judge Thomas M. Randazzo properly concluded that Boar's Head violated the National Labor Relations Act by promising and following through on enhanced benefits for workers in exchange for voting against the United Food & Commercial Workers International Union as their bargaining representative. The panel rejected the Florida-based company's arguments challenging the judge's credibility determinations and other statements about...

