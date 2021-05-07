Liberty Power Keeps Access To Parent Co.'s Systems

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida bankruptcy judge has refused to grant a request by the parent company of Liberty Power Holdings that it said has been misinterpreted to allow the bankrupt power retailer to use the parent company's systems to run its business. In an order issued Wednesday U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Scott Grossman denied a motion by the parent company, Liberty Power Corp., requesting he issue a clarification of an order allowing Liberty Holdings access to the parent company's "systems and processes" that the parent company argued LPH is wrongly using to justify using the parent company's assets to run its operations. Liberty Holdings...

