SEC Approves 1st Security-Based Swap Data Repository

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday announced it has approved the registration of the first security-based swap data repository, approving DTCC Data Repository LLC as the first such repository that can accept transaction reports. The long-awaited approval came under Regulation SBSR, a Dodd-Frank Act mandate creating a centralized database for regulatory reporting and public dissemination of security-based swap transactions through registered swap data repositories, or SDRs. It aims to create transparency by allowing regulators to monitor the opaque security-based swap market and provide the public with transaction, volume and pricing information. "Implementing Regulation SBSR fulfills an important mandate under the Dodd-Frank...

