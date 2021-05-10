It's Not 'Groundhog Day,' Court Isn't Bill Murray, Judge Rules

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has sanctioned Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC and QVC in a suit over an allegedly defective bug trap that set fire to a home, chastising them for trying to wind back the clock whenever a deadline approaches and likening the situation to the movie "Groundhog Day." In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge John M. Gallagher precluded one of the companies' expert witnesses from testifying, saying the defendants have already delayed the case brought by Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co. for more than four months and that previous, lesser sanctions clearly have not impressed upon them...

