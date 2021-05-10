Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

It's Not 'Groundhog Day,' Court Isn't Bill Murray, Judge Rules

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has sanctioned Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC and QVC in a suit over an allegedly defective bug trap that set fire to a home, chastising them for trying to wind back the clock whenever a deadline approaches and likening the situation to the movie "Groundhog Day."

In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge John M. Gallagher precluded one of the companies' expert witnesses from testifying, saying the defendants have already delayed the case brought by Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co. for more than four months and that previous, lesser sanctions clearly have not impressed upon them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!