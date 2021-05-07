Chancery Denies Tilton Secrecy Bid In Cosmetics Co. Dispute

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Distressed company turnaround mogul Lynn Tilton lost a bid Friday for a temporary seal on a Chancery Court complaint challenging control of one of her "Patriarch Partners" companies just ahead of a bankruptcy court's supervised sale effort. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn rejected a motion for the temporary confidentiality order after hearing arguments from Tilton's attorneys that secrecy for the dispute was needed to avoid spooking potential strategic bidders for Stila Styles LLC, which controls California-based Stila Cosmetics. Tilton has managed Stila Styles since 2009, but it's next in line for a U.S. Bankruptcy Court-supervised sale of her portfolio of Patriarch...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS