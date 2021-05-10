Subprime Lender Provident Axes Unit Amid Regulatory Shifts

Law360, London (May 10, 2021, 7:01 PM BST) -- British subprime lender Provident Financial PLC said on Monday that it would withdraw its unit that specializes in lending to high-risk customers through door-to-door sales from the market, following a regulatory crackdown on the consumer credit sector. The "doorstep" business, which dates back to 1880 and involves visiting customers with poor credit history in person to issue them loans, could be sold off or placed into a managed run-off, or winding up, Chief Executive Officer Malcolm Le May said in a statement on the company's annual report and financial documents. "In light of the changing industry and regulatory dynamics in the home...

