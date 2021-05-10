Health Data Cos. Drop Merger Deal After UK Gov't Worries

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Two health care data companies have dropped their planned merger following U.K. government concerns that the deal would harm customers, particularly the National Health Service, the British competition watchdog said Monday. The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said it no longer plans an in-depth investigation of the tie-up between Imprivata and Isosec after receiving assurances it had been abandoned. CMA officials had said on April 29 they would move forward with the detailed, so-called Phase 2 probe because the authority worried that — given the companies' similarities and their few rivals — combining the businesses would stifle innovation and drive up prices....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS