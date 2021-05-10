New Foreign Tax Rule Won't Violate Treaties, US Official Says

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A new proposed tax from President Joe Biden's administration that would apply to foreign companies won't violate current double-taxation treaties, an official from the U.S. Treasury Department said Monday. As described by the U.S. Treasury Department, the proposed SHIELD tax provision would deny deductions for U.S. entities on intercompany payments to low-tax jurisdictions. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) The Stopping Harmful Inversions and Ending Low-tax Developments or SHIELD provision in the administration's proposed Made in America tax plan would replace the existing base erosion and anti-abuse tax. Kim Clausing, deputy assistant Treasury secretary for tax analysis, said SHIELD wouldn't discriminate against non-U.S. companies,...

