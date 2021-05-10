4 Firms Guide Trulieve's $2.1B Deal For Pot Industry Peer

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 11:04 AM EDT) -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. will absorb Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. for roughly $2.1 billion to create a premier player in the U.S. pot industry, the companies said Monday, in a transaction put together with help from four law firms. The transaction sees Florida-based Trulieve picking up all of the issued and outstanding shares of Arizona-headquartered Harvest Health, according to a statement. Both are multistate operators, with Trulieve focused on the northeast and southeast regions of the U.S. and Harvest Health focused on the country's west coast and northeast region. Together, the companies say they'll have operations in 11 states, with 22...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS