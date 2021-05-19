House Again Passes Bill To Reform Orphan Drug Exclusivity

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday easily passed, for the second time, a bill backed by President Joe Biden that would make it harder to extend market exclusivity for drugs on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's orphan drug list for treating rare diseases. After being forced this time to a floor vote, House lawmakers voted 402-23 to pass the bill, which is identical to one that passed the House last November by a voice vote. This time, the bill was paired with a resolution condemning the March murder of six women of Asian descent in the Atlanta area. Freshman Rep....

