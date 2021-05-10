Diversity Program Is Top Priority For In-House Legal Depts.

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A new survey of in-house legal operations departments shows a substantial increase in overall spending in the past year with more work moving in-house, as well as a shift in priorities that saw implementing a diversity and inclusion program jump to the top of the list for 2021. The Corporate Legal Operations Consortium's State of the Industry report released Monday also said 27% of participants formally review law firm performance, while an additional 47% want to implement such reviews. The survey is considered a key annual benchmarking report for law and legal operations. This year's report, produced in collaboration with the...

