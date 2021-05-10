Quinn Emanuel Brings Mayor Aboard For New Miami Office

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Business litigation firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP announced on Monday the opening of a new outpost in Miami starting with 10 attorneys, including the city's Mayor Francis Suarez as of counsel. Along with Suarez, who will continue with his mayoral duties, the firm is hiring a lateral partner and three other lawyers from Hogan Lovells, a lateral partner from Greenspoon Marder LLP, and an associate from Clifford Chance LLP, as well as relocating three of the firm's practice leaders from New York and Washington, D.C. The firm highlighted growth in tech and finance as reasons to enter the city,...

