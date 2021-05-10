'Super Lawyers' Ads Must Follow Strict Guidelines In NJ

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- New Jersey attorneys may not boast about "Super Lawyers" awards and similar honors in advertisements unless the awarding organization has done an "adequate and individualized inquiry into the professional fitness of the lawyer," and the basis for comparing lawyers is verifiable, a court committee said Monday. The New Jersey Supreme Court's Committee on Attorney Advertising spelled out those ground rules — and the additional information that must be displayed in the advertisements — in a notice to the bar after having received "numerous grievances" regarding how lawyers use such recognition to promote themselves. The awards, honors or accolades in question also...

