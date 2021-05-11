Tax-Focused Partner Rejoins Lathrop GPM

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A partner in Lathrop GPM LLP's business transactions practice group who specializes in tax issues has rejoined the firm after time spent working in-house. The firm announced Monday that Lisa Hansen has rejoined as a partner in its Kansas City, Missouri, office after working as a vice president and general counsel for a renewables-focused energy company. "We are thrilled to have Lisa rejoin the firm. Lisa's knowledge and leadership in the area of tax law will be of great value to clients across the firm," Managing Partner Cameron Garrison said in a statement. Hansen was first made a partner in 2015...

