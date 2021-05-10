FDIC Settlement Comes With $1.8M Fine For Umpqua Bank

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Monday it has ordered one of the biggest Pacific Northwest regional banks to pay a $1.8 million fine as part of a settlement related to the collection practices of its commercial equipment finance unit. Umpqua Bank, which is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, agreed to the order without admitting or denying the FDIC's allegations of unfair and deceptive practices at the bank's subsidiary, Financial Pacific Leasing Inc., or FinPac, a national provider of equipment leasing and financing. The FDIC said FinPac "charged various undisclosed collection fees" to delinquent borrowers, including fees for collection calls and letters...

