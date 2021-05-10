TTAB Says 'Dank' Beer Is Too Descriptive For TM

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to allow a Georgia craft brewery to register "Dank Tank" as a trademark for beer, ruling that it's merely a descriptive term for "funky" flavored ales. Atlanta-based SweetWater Brewing argued that the term "Dank" was more associated with cannabis, such that consumers could view it as a distinctive trademark when used on the company's India pale ale. But in a May 3 ruling, the board said "Dank" also frequently appears on craft beer labels to describe beers with "funky flavor" or a "strong pungent, earthy aroma" — meaning no single brewer should be...

