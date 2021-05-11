SEC Brought 75 Crypto-Related Actions In 7.5 Years

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission became one of the "main regulators" policing cryptocurrency by bringing 75 enforcement actions tied to digital assets during the market's rise to prominence, according to a report released Tuesday. Cornerstone Research's "SEC Cryptocurrency Enforcement: Q3 2013 — Q4 2020" looked at 7½ years of enforcement activity around cryptocurrencies and found that the SEC used civil litigation, administrative proceedings and trading suspensions to target predominantly alleged fraud and unregistered securities offerings in the digital asset market. "In the last seven years or so, the SEC has established itself as one of the main regulators policing the...

