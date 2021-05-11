Clyde & Co. Adds 7 Insurance Attys In Southwest

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Clyde & Co LLP will open three new offices in the Southwest, driven by the addition of a team of seven insurance lawyers from Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff PC, the firm announced Monday. The U.K.-based global law firm will put down roots in Phoenix, Denver and Las Vegas in a bid to develop a southwestern insurance practice led by lateral partner Amy Samberg. "I have long admired the scale and depth of expertise Clyde & Co has developed in the U.S. market over the past 15 years, to become a premium brand for insurance in the country and globally," Samberg...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS