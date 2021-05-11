Taxpayers Hold $2T Abroad In Tax Havens, IRS Official Says

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- U.S. taxpayers could hold as much as $2 trillion in assets in low-tax haven jurisdictions, a top research and analytics officer at the Internal Revenue Service said Tuesday during a Senate hearing. IRS analytics officer Barry Johnson told a Senate committee Tuesday that "the tax gap attributable to international activities, specifically overseas accounts, could be quite large." (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Barry Johnson, the acting IRS chief research and analytics officer, testified that the agency has yet to develop reliable statistics on foreign offshore evasion, but that information collected through the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act for the 2017 tax year shows...

