Treasury Offers Key Exceptions To Tax Cut Ban For Fed. Aid

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury affirmed in interim guidance Monday that states and localities can't spend American Rescue Plan funds to indirectly offset net tax cuts, but added some key exceptions that include safe harbor and de minimis rules. Treasury reiterated that states and territories can't use ARPA funding to directly or indirectly offset reductions in net tax revenue via changes in law starting from March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Treasury released the interim final rule, which includes how it will interpret the provision of the law that restricts how states, territories and localities can use the roughly $350 billion in funds. The...

