Natera Cancer Test Infringes Invitae Patent, Suit Alleges

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Invitae, a genetic testing company based in San Francisco, has launched a lawsuit in Delaware federal court claiming that a non-invasive cancer detection test produced by rival Natera infringes an Invitae-owned DNA sequencing patent. In a complaint filed Friday, Invitae Corp. said Natera Inc., based in Austin, Texas, was infringing U.S. Patent No. 10,604,799, which Invitae obtained earlier this year by way of an assignment agreement. Specifically, the complaint said Natera's Signatera cancer diagnostic test is the infringing product. According to Natera, the test is a tumor DNA test that determines the level of cancer left in a patient. "Natera has...

